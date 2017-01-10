High Market Cap Stock of the Day – NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is NXP Semiconductors N.V., (NASDAQ: NXPI), with a large market cap of 34011.79. NXP Semiconductors N.V. is in the industry Semiconductor – Broad Line and sector Technology. The home country is Netherlands, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/6/2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s price right now is 98.62 (a change of 0.52% and change from open, 0.28%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.66% and for the month at 0.69%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.34%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.65%. The 52 week high reached -8.29% and the low went to 60.07%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.10%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.28%, and for the quarter it has been -4.74%. For the half year, NXP Semiconductors N.V. has seen performance at 22.88%. For the year to date it is 0.10%, so does a target price of 109.44 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether NXP Semiconductors N.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 37.18, combined with a forward P/E of 14.09. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.38, P/S is 3.93, P/B is 3.12, P/cash is 21.68 and finally P/Free cash flow is 23.49.

With a current trading price of 98.62, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.64, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 19.43% after being 181.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 36.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 27.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -82.30%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 62.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.60%, and return of investment of 10.00%. Long term debt is 0.83, with total debt totaling 0.89. However NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 40.60%, with the operating margin at 7.60%. A healthy profit margin of 7.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 86.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 346.67, with the number of shares float at 341.65.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4290.4, with the volume today at 658080. The related volume is 0.91. The day high today has been -2.07% and the low, 2.86%. The GAP is 0.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.