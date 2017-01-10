High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Occidental Petroleum Corporation, (NYSE: OXY), with a large market cap of 53846.72. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/31/1981. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s price right now is 70.09 (a change of -0.55% and change from open, -0.57%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.64% and for the month at 1.61%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.63%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.77%. The 52 week high reached -9.04% and the low went to 25.40%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.05%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.68%, and for the quarter it has been -3.12%. For the half year, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has seen performance at -5.58%. For the year to date it is -1.05%, so does a target price of 77.04 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Occidental Petroleum Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 52.4. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 5.27, P/B is 2.42, P/cash is 16.93 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 70.09, the company has a dividend yield of 4.31%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -8.17, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 250.60% after being -841.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -31.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 90.90%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -15.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -8.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -23.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of -12.90%, and return of investment of -25.40%. Long term debt is 0.37, with total debt totaling 0.37. However Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 48.90%, with the operating margin at -77.20%. A healthy profit margin of -53.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 764, with the number of shares float at 760.36.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5159.95, with the volume today at 558270. The related volume is 0.62. The day high today has been -5.39% and the low, 10.07%. The GAP is 0.01%.

