High Market Cap Stock of the Day – ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is ONEOK, Inc., (NYSE: OKE), with a large market cap of 12294.97. ONEOK, Inc. is in the industry Gas Utilities and sector Utilities. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. ONEOK, Inc.’s price right now is 56.82 (a change of -1.15% and change from open, -0.32%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.85% and for the month at 2.07%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.35%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 24.38%. The 52 week high reached -4.46% and the low went to 221.00%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.12%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.68%, and for the quarter it has been 17.92%. For the half year, ONEOK, Inc. has seen performance at 24.36%. For the year to date it is 0.12%, so does a target price of 51.4 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether ONEOK, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 41.93, combined with a forward P/E of 31.63. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 8.39, P/S is 1.5, P/B is 56.91, P/cash is 51.79 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 56.82, the company has a dividend yield of 4.28%, representing a payout ratio of 180.80%. The EPS is at 1.37, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.51% after being -21.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -5.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.60%.

ONEOK, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 24.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -9.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 106.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.80%, and return of investment of 7.30%. Long term debt is 38.82, with total debt totaling 44.21. However ONEOK, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.6 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 29.10%, with the operating margin at 12.40%. A healthy profit margin of 3.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.96%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 73.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 213.9, with the number of shares float at 208.24.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1765.5, with the volume today at 467423. The related volume is 1.52. The day high today has been -4.46% and the low, 25.13%. The GAP is -0.84%.

