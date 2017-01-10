High Market Cap Stock of the Day – ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is ONEOK Partners, L.P., (NYSE: OKS), with a large market cap of 12673.78. ONEOK Partners, L.P. is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/24/1993. ONEOK Partners, L.P.’s price right now is 44.53 (a change of 0.04% and change from open, 0.54%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.71% and for the month at 2.11%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.95%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 16.23%. The 52 week high reached -5.28% and the low went to 115.53%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.49%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 7.98%, and for the quarter it has been 16.23%. For the half year, ONEOK Partners, L.P. has seen performance at 13.63%. For the year to date it is 3.49%, so does a target price of 43.94 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether ONEOK Partners, L.P. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 33.62, combined with a forward P/E of 16.91. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.13, P/S is 1.55, P/B is 2.21, P/cash is 2304.32 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 44.53, the company has a dividend yield of 7.10%, representing a payout ratio of 238.70%. The EPS is at 1.32, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.96% after being -68.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -26.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 29.74%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.40%.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 24.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.50%, and return of investment of 6.00%. Long term debt is 1.16, with total debt totaling 1.36. However ONEOK Partners, L.P.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.5 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 29.10%, with the operating margin at 12.70%. A healthy profit margin of 4.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 49.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 284.74, with the number of shares float at 171.32.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 572.27, with the volume today at 47222. The related volume is 0.47. The day high today has been -5.28% and the low, 18.30%. The GAP is -0.49%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.