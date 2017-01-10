High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Oracle Corporation, (NYSE: ORCL), with a large market cap of 160905.85. Oracle Corporation is in the industry Application Software and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/12/1986. Oracle Corporation’s price right now is 38.78 (a change of -0.65% and change from open, -0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.38% and for the month at 1.28%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.03%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.10%. The 52 week high reached -6.76% and the low went to 18.83%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.91%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.82%, and for the quarter it has been 1.22%. For the half year, Oracle Corporation has seen performance at -3.54%. For the year to date it is 1.91%, so does a target price of 44 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Oracle Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.71, combined with a forward P/E of 13.96. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.16, P/S is 4.32, P/B is 3.3, P/cash is 2.76 and finally P/Free cash flow is 28.71.

With a current trading price of 38.78, the company has a dividend yield of 1.54%, representing a payout ratio of 28.20%. The EPS is at 2.09, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.18% after being -6.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 4.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.67%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -4.80%.

Oracle Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.60%, and return of investment of 11.20%. Long term debt is 1.06, with total debt totaling 1.14. However Oracle Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 4 and a quick ratio of 3.9.

The gross margin is 80.30%, with the operating margin at 34.00%. A healthy profit margin of 23.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 27.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 59.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 4122.62, with the number of shares float at 2972.19.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 12748.21, with the volume today at 1530913. The related volume is 0.69. The day high today has been -5.38% and the low, 3.42%. The GAP is -0.18%.

