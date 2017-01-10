High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Orange, (NYSE: ORAN), with a large market cap of 41268.23. Orange is in the industry Telecom Services – Foreign and sector Technology. The home country is France, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/20/1997. Orange’s price right now is 15.33 (a change of -1.49% and change from open, -0.08%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.13% and for the month at 1.12%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.07%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -0.28%. The 52 week high reached -12.55% and the low went to 9.64%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.77%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.94%, and for the quarter it has been 4.22%. For the half year, Orange has seen performance at 0.57%. For the year to date it is 2.77%, so does a target price of 18.02 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Orange is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.07, combined with a forward P/E of 12.64. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.5, P/S is 0.95, P/B is 1.16, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 15.33, the company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 0.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.52% after being 105.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -10.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 31.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 188.30%.

Orange has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of 6.30%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Orange’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 55.50%, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 17.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2652.2, with the number of shares float at 2133.89.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 415.87, with the volume today at 48478. The related volume is 0.67. The day high today has been -2.37% and the low, 9.64%. The GAP is -1.41%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.