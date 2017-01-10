High Market Cap Stock of the Day – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., (NASDAQ: ORLY), with a large market cap of 26489.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is in the industry Auto Parts Stores and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/23/1993. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s price right now is 280.9 (a change of 0.54% and change from open, 0.44%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.09% and for the month at 1.42%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.65%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.65%. The 52 week high reached -4.08% and the low went to 24.78%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.36%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.03%, and for the quarter it has been 1.46%. For the half year, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has seen performance at 0.55%. For the year to date it is 0.36%, so does a target price of 303.1 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 27.05, combined with a forward P/E of 22.78. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.77, P/S is 3.14, P/B is 13.95, P/cash is 47.28 and finally P/Free cash flow is 29.01.

With a current trading price of 280.9, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 10.33, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.75% after being 25.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 25.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.28%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.80%.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 53.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 14.00%, and return of investment of 29.40%. Long term debt is 0.99, with total debt totaling 0. However O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 0.3.

The gross margin is 52.40%, with the operating margin at 19.60%. A healthy profit margin of 12.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 92.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 94.81, with the number of shares float at 91.92.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 820.36, with the volume today at 52854. The related volume is 0.38. The day high today has been -1.98% and the low, 12.33%. The GAP is 0.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.