High Market Cap Stock of the Day – ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is ORIX Corporation, (NYSE: IX), with a large market cap of 21663.68. ORIX Corporation is in the industry Credit Services and sector Financial. The home country is Japan, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/16/1998. ORIX Corporation’s price right now is 79.74 (a change of -0.75% and change from open, -0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.89% and for the month at 0.78%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.54%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.00%. The 52 week high reached -3.44% and the low went to 39.89%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.22%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.03%, and for the quarter it has been 14.44%. For the half year, ORIX Corporation has seen performance at 21.32%. For the year to date it is 3.22%, so does a target price of 108.49 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether ORIX Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 10.08, combined with a forward P/E of 7.32. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.53, P/S is 1.03, P/B is 1.03, P/cash is 2.39 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 79.74, the company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, representing a payout ratio of 25.40%. The EPS is at 7.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.98% after being 10.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 32.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.10%.

ORIX Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 12.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 20.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.20%, and return of investment of 2.50%. Long term debt is 1.61, with total debt totaling 1.7. However ORIX Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 29.70%, with the operating margin at 11.20%. A healthy profit margin of 10.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 269.65, with the number of shares float at 260.71.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 44.5, with the volume today at 3038. The related volume is 0.39. The day high today has been -3.44% and the low, 4.73%. The GAP is -0.42%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.