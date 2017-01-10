High Market Cap Stock of the Day – PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is PACCAR Inc, (NASDAQ: PCAR), with a large market cap of 22553.26. PACCAR Inc is in the industry Trucks & Other Vehicles and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/9/1986. PACCAR Inc’s price right now is 65.63 (a change of 0.86% and change from open, 0.55%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.83% and for the month at 1.64%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.41%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.34%. The 52 week high reached -3.33% and the low went to 55.01%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.83%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.92%, and for the quarter it has been 11.67%. For the half year, PACCAR Inc has seen performance at 24.89%. For the year to date it is 1.83%, so does a target price of 62.76 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether PACCAR Inc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 39.65, combined with a forward P/E of 18.58. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.3, P/B is 3.27, P/cash is 7.87 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 65.63, the company has a dividend yield of 1.48%, representing a payout ratio of 58.20%. The EPS is at 1.64, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -10.34% after being 18.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 29.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -5.43%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.80%.

PACCAR Inc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -12.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 13.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.70%, and return of investment of 10.20%. Long term debt is 1.22, with total debt totaling 1.22. However PACCAR Inc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 5.2 and a quick ratio of 4.9.

The gross margin is 20.00%, with the operating margin at 6.90%. A healthy profit margin of 3.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 62.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 346.6, with the number of shares float at 342.71.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2053.38, with the volume today at 122697. The related volume is 0.35. The day high today has been -3.33% and the low, 24.55%. The GAP is 0.31%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.