High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Parker-Hannifin Corporation, (NYSE: PH), with a large market cap of 18764.57. Parker-Hannifin Corporation is in the industry Industrial Equipment & Components and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s price right now is 141.57 (a change of 0.56% and change from open, 0.29%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.51% and for the month at 1.46%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.29%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.19%. The 52 week high reached -2.66% and the low went to 73.69%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.56%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.90%, and for the quarter it has been 13.50%. For the half year, Parker-Hannifin Corporation has seen performance at 27.10%. For the year to date it is 0.56%, so does a target price of 145.31 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Parker-Hannifin Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.32, combined with a forward P/E of 18.6. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.33, P/S is 1.67, P/B is 4.05, P/cash is 8.77 and finally P/Free cash flow is 23.61.

With a current trading price of 141.57, the company has a dividend yield of 1.79%, representing a payout ratio of 41.20%. The EPS is at 6.04, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.87% after being -15.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -1.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.01%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.20%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -4.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 17.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.90%, and return of investment of 10.60%. Long term debt is 0.57, with total debt totaling 0.7. However Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.1 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 22.90%, with the operating margin at 10.10%. A healthy profit margin of 7.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 133.29, with the number of shares float at 131.75.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1097.88, with the volume today at 102873. The related volume is 0.54. The day high today has been -2.66% and the low, 19.80%. The GAP is 0.27%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.