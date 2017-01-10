High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Paychex, Inc., (NASDAQ: PAYX), with a large market cap of 21746.31. Paychex, Inc. is in the industry Staffing & Outsourcing Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Paychex, Inc.’s price right now is 60.92 (a change of -0.16% and change from open, 0.07%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.33% and for the month at 1.26%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.27%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.83%. The 52 week high reached -2.03% and the low went to 37.60%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.23%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.29%, and for the quarter it has been 8.87%. For the half year, Paychex, Inc. has seen performance at 1.25%. For the year to date it is 0.23%, so does a target price of 57.8 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Paychex, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 28.47, combined with a forward P/E of 25.39. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.23, P/S is 7.1, P/B is 12.11, P/cash is 74.22 and finally P/Free cash flow is 77.31.

With a current trading price of 60.92, the company has a dividend yield of 3.02%, representing a payout ratio of 81.60%. The EPS is at 2.14, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.05% after being 12.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.81%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.70%.

Paychex, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 41.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 12.30%, and return of investment of 39.40%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0.06. However Paychex, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 70.70%, with the operating margin at 38.90%. A healthy profit margin of 25.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 10.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 356.38, with the number of shares float at 319.56.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2156.17, with the volume today at 150875. The related volume is 0.41. The day high today has been -2.03% and the low, 15.42%. The GAP is -0.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.