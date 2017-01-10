High Market Cap Stock of the Day – PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is PayPal Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: PYPL), with a large market cap of 49485.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is in the industry Credit Services and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/6/2015. PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s price right now is 41.22 (a change of -0.45% and change from open, -0.45%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.92% and for the month at 1.61%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.77%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.68%. The 52 week high reached -7.42% and the low went to 35.04%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.89%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.94%, and for the quarter it has been 3.81%. For the half year, PayPal Holdings, Inc. has seen performance at 8.52%. For the year to date it is 4.89%, so does a target price of 46.43 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether PayPal Holdings, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 36.73, combined with a forward P/E of 24. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.2, P/S is 4.75, P/B is 3.52, P/cash is 9.73 and finally P/Free cash flow is 48.42.

With a current trading price of 41.22, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.13, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 15.31% after being 190.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is *TBA, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.67%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.50%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 18.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 21.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.60%, and return of investment of 8.70%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 47.90%, with the operating margin at 14.80%. A healthy profit margin of 13.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 5.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 81.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1195.29, with the number of shares float at 1132.34.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7964.68, with the volume today at 852655. The related volume is 0.63. The day high today has been -3.18% and the low, 8.29%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.