High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Pembina Pipeline Corporation, (NYSE: PBA), with a large market cap of 12430.7. Pembina Pipeline Corporation is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/6/2010. Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s price right now is 31.62 (a change of 0.22% and change from open, 0.32%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.31% and for the month at 1.32%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.77%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.08%. The 52 week high reached -2.14% and the low went to 76.90%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.73%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.16%, and for the quarter it has been 4.82%. For the half year, Pembina Pipeline Corporation has seen performance at 4.57%. For the year to date it is 0.73%, so does a target price of 34.41 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Pembina Pipeline Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 40.82, combined with a forward P/E of 26.07. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.17, P/S is 3.94, P/B is 2.49, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 31.62, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 0.77, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 47.60% after being -19.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -5.58%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 18.79%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.20%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -5.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 394, with the number of shares float at 393.49.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 170.59, with the volume today at 35900. The related volume is 1.21. The day high today has been -1.28% and the low, 15.23%. The GAP is -0.10%.

