High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Pentair plc, (NYSE: PNR), with a large market cap of 10291.78. Pentair plc is in the industry Industrial Equipment & Components and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/3/1973. Pentair plc’s price right now is 56.96 (a change of 0.69% and change from open, 0.04%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.72% and for the month at 1.69%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.99%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.47%. The 52 week high reached -14.48% and the low went to 39.38%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.89%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -7.79%, and for the quarter it has been -5.54%. For the half year, Pentair plc has seen performance at -8.03%. For the year to date it is 0.89%, so does a target price of 59.94 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Pentair plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 16.59. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.64, P/B is 2.36, P/cash is 60.22 and finally P/Free cash flow is 27.39.

With a current trading price of 56.96, the company has a dividend yield of 2.44%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.49, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.25% after being -111.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -17.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 3.04%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.80%.

Pentair plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 16.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -1.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of -0.50%, and return of investment of 0.40%. Long term debt is 1.01, with total debt totaling 0. However Pentair plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.1 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 34.20%, with the operating margin at 2.80%. A healthy profit margin of -1.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 92.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 181.93, with the number of shares float at 181.09.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1140.83, with the volume today at 116916. The related volume is 0.59. The day high today has been -7.43% and the low, 5.87%. The GAP is 0.65%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.