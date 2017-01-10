High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Pepsico, Inc., (NYSE: PEP), with a large market cap of 148593.39. Pepsico, Inc. is in the industry Beverages – Soft Drinks and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. Pepsico, Inc.’s price right now is 102.41 (a change of -1.01% and change from open, -0.57%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.90% and for the month at 0.96%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.23%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.43%. The 52 week high reached -6.35% and the low went to 13.06%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.12%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.63%, and for the quarter it has been -1.66%. For the half year, Pepsico, Inc. has seen performance at -3.62%. For the year to date it is -1.12%, so does a target price of 116.85 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Pepsico, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.67, combined with a forward P/E of 20. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.16, P/S is 2.4, P/B is 11.66, P/cash is 10.05 and finally P/Free cash flow is 19.71.

With a current trading price of 102.41, the company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, representing a payout ratio of 63.30%. The EPS is at 4.56, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.77% after being -13.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -1.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.17%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 283.10%.

Pepsico, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 54.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.30%, and return of investment of 14.10%. Long term debt is 2.3, with total debt totaling 2.79. However Pepsico, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 55.30%, with the operating margin at 15.60%. A healthy profit margin of 10.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1436.24, with the number of shares float at 1429.13.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4341.18, with the volume today at 675278. The related volume is 0.89. The day high today has been -5.29% and the low, 3.97%. The GAP is -0.44%.

