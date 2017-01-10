High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, (NYSE: PBR), with a large market cap of 68283.26. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is in the industry Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Brazil, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/10/2000. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s price right now is 11.09 (a change of 2.35% and change from open, 0.68%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.52% and for the month at 2.83%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.24%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 27.77%. The 52 week high reached -11.74% and the low went to 309.04%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 7.12%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.19%, and for the quarter it has been 2.85%. For the half year, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has seen performance at 39.38%. For the year to date it is 7.12%, so does a target price of 10.78 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 18.08. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.73, P/B is 0.87, P/cash is 3.01 and finally P/Free cash flow is 6.01.

With a current trading price of 11.09, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.6, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 1098.00% after being -372.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -27.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -337.80%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -14.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 21.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -20.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of -6.40%, and return of investment of -1.00%. Long term debt is 1.39, with total debt totaling 1.51. However Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.7 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 31.60%, with the operating margin at -12.20%. A healthy profit margin of -18.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 39.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 11.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 6305.01, with the number of shares float at 3895.46.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 24624.27, with the volume today at 2337922. The related volume is 0.54. The day high today has been -10.75% and the low, 21.28%. The GAP is 1.66%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.