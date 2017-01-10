High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, (NYSE: PBR-A), with a large market cap of 62222.26. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is in the industry Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Brazil, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/7/2003. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s price right now is 9.74 (a change of 2.10% and change from open, 0.41%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.13% and for the month at 2.76%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.84%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 31.80%. The 52 week high reached -17.25% and the low went to 389.45%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 8.29%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.36%, and for the quarter it has been 0.74%. For the half year, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has seen performance at 53.38%. For the year to date it is 8.29%, so does a target price of 9.22 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 12.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.68, P/B is 0.81, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 9.74, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.45, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 136.40% after being 120.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -40.83%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -14.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 6522.25, with the number of shares float at 3522.99.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 10337.23, with the volume today at 448591. The related volume is 0.25. The day high today has been -17.04% and the low, 26.00%. The GAP is 1.68%.

