High Market Cap Stock of the Day – PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is PG&E Corporation, (NYSE: PCG), with a large market cap of 30153.01. PG&E Corporation is in the industry Electric Utilities and sector Utilities. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1972. PG&E Corporation’s price right now is 60.14 (a change of -0.27% and change from open, -0.31%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.71% and for the month at 1.48%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.00%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.02%. The 52 week high reached -6.61% and the low went to 22.53%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.77%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.38%, and for the quarter it has been 2.47%. For the half year, PG&E Corporation has seen performance at -5.35%. For the year to date it is -0.77%, so does a target price of 65.41 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether PG&E Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 36.09, combined with a forward P/E of 16.48. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 6.32, P/S is 1.76, P/B is 1.74, P/cash is 424.69 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 60.14, the company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, representing a payout ratio of 112.90%. The EPS is at 1.67, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -1.56% after being -41.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -8.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.71%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.90%.

PG&E Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.30%, and return of investment of 4.60%. Long term debt is 0.95, with total debt totaling 1.03. However PG&E Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 68.10%, with the operating margin at 7.80%. A healthy profit margin of 4.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 500.05, with the number of shares float at 500.05.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2328.05, with the volume today at 136734. The related volume is 0.34. The day high today has been -3.29% and the low, 5.25%. The GAP is 0.05%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.