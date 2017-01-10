High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Phillips 66, (NYSE: PSX), with a large market cap of 44448.26. Phillips 66 is in the industry Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/12/2012. Phillips 66’s price right now is 84.22 (a change of 0.24% and change from open, 0.26%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.57% and for the month at 1.30%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.12%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.06%. The 52 week high reached -5.23% and the low went to 20.21%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.77%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.44%, and for the quarter it has been 5.31%. For the half year, Phillips 66 has seen performance at 13.47%. For the year to date it is -2.77%, so does a target price of 89.87 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Phillips 66 is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.01, combined with a forward P/E of 15.65. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.53, P/B is 1.93, P/cash is 19.02 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 84.22, the company has a dividend yield of 3.00%, representing a payout ratio of 62.00%. The EPS is at 3.82, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 57.37% after being 8.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 46.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -3.97%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -66.70%.

Phillips 66 has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -16.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -7.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.10%, and return of investment of 13.20%. Long term debt is 0.32, with total debt totaling 0.39. However Phillips 66’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 29.00%, with the operating margin at 4.20%. A healthy profit margin of 2.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 10.84%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 529.02, with the number of shares float at 519.71.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2181.36, with the volume today at 231947. The related volume is 0.61. The day high today has been -5.23% and the low, 9.27%. The GAP is -0.02%.

