High Market Cap Stock of the Day – POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is POSCO, (NYSE: PKX), with a large market cap of 17613.35. POSCO is in the industry Steel & Iron and sector Basic Materials. The home country is South Korea, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/14/1994. POSCO’s price right now is 53.16 (a change of 5.06% and change from open, 1.78%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.43% and for the month at 1.85%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.72%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.45%. The 52 week high reached -11.59% and the low went to 71.65%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -3.71%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -11.62%, and for the quarter it has been -0.65%. For the half year, POSCO has seen performance at 11.87%. For the year to date it is -3.71%, so does a target price of 59.97 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether POSCO is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.17, combined with a forward P/E of 13.18. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.55, P/S is 0.4, P/B is 0.46, P/cash is 2.57 and finally P/Free cash flow is 5.41.

With a current trading price of 53.16, the company has a dividend yield of 0.63%, representing a payout ratio of 48.90%. The EPS is at 3.57, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -8.35% after being -75.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -49.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 25.80%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 197.70%.

POSCO has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -8.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 3.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.70%, and return of investment of 2.40%. Long term debt is 0.29, with total debt totaling 0.53. However POSCO’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 12.50%, with the operating margin at 4.40%. A healthy profit margin of 2.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 9.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 6.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 348.09, with the number of shares float at 347.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 319.26, with the volume today at 103314. The related volume is 1.86. The day high today has been -11.59% and the low, 5.54%. The GAP is 3.22%.

