High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., (NYSE: POT), with a large market cap of 15819.97. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. is in the industry Agricultural Chemicals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/12/1990. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.’s price right now is 18.59 (a change of 0.38% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.11% and for the month at 2.56%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.14%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.10%. The 52 week high reached -6.49% and the low went to 31.85%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.38%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.27%, and for the quarter it has been 15.89%. For the half year, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has seen performance at 17.27%. For the year to date it is 2.38%, so does a target price of 17.46 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 32.49, combined with a forward P/E of 30.92. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.33, P/B is 1.93, P/cash is 103.4 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 18.59, the company has a dividend yield of 2.16%, representing a payout ratio of 171.70%. The EPS is at 0.57, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 23.00% after being -16.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -4.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -71.40%.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -25.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.70%, and return of investment of 11.60%. Long term debt is 0.46, with total debt totaling 0.59. However Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 22.20%, with the operating margin at 17.00%. A healthy profit margin of 10.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 81.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 854.21, with the number of shares float at 838.23.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6410.25, with the volume today at 2409795. The related volume is 2.16. The day high today has been -6.49% and the low, 17.14%. The GAP is 0.38%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.