High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Praxair, Inc., (NYSE: PX), with a large market cap of 33316.75. Praxair, Inc. is in the industry Chemicals – Major Diversified and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/17/1992. Praxair, Inc.’s price right now is 116.04 (a change of -0.44% and change from open, -0.64%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.20% and for the month at 1.43%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.83%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.40%. The 52 week high reached -6.78% and the low went to 24.63%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.55%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.67%, and for the quarter it has been -1.32%. For the half year, Praxair, Inc. has seen performance at 3.19%. For the year to date it is -0.55%, so does a target price of 1.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Praxair, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.08, combined with a forward P/E of 19.73. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.95, P/S is 3.18, P/B is 6.35, P/cash is 53.14 and finally P/Free cash flow is 80.48.

With a current trading price of 116.04, the company has a dividend yield of 2.57%, representing a payout ratio of 55.80%. The EPS is at 5.28, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.93% after being -6.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 6.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.59%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -15.70%.

Praxair, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 30.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.90%, and return of investment of 12.50%. Long term debt is 1.76, with total debt totaling 1.88. However Praxair, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 44.60%, with the operating margin at 21.60%. A healthy profit margin of 14.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 285.86, with the number of shares float at 284.48.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1241.32, with the volume today at 152122. The related volume is 0.7. The day high today has been -6.78% and the low, 2.05%. The GAP is 0.21%.

