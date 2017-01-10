High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Prologis, Inc., (NYSE: PLD), with a large market cap of 28202.7. Prologis, Inc. is in the industry REIT – Industrial and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/21/1997. Prologis, Inc.’s price right now is 53.22 (a change of -0.89% and change from open, -0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.61% and for the month at 1.84%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.05%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.64%. The 52 week high reached -2.07% and the low went to 56.33%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.72%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.08%, and for the quarter it has been 8.71%. For the half year, Prologis, Inc. has seen performance at 9.37%. For the year to date it is 1.72%, so does a target price of 15.46 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Prologis, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 32.17, combined with a forward P/E of 47.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.04, P/S is 11.03, P/B is 1.92, P/cash is 75.19 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 53.22, the company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, representing a payout ratio of 88.20%. The EPS is at 1.67, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -21.80% after being 33.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.40%.

Prologis, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 21.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 21.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.20%, and return of investment of 1.00%. Long term debt is 0.76, with total debt totaling 0.76. However Prologis, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 72.50%, with the operating margin at 24.80%. A healthy profit margin of 39.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 525.19, with the number of shares float at 522.82.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2711.99, with the volume today at 269720. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -1.90% and the low, 16.82%. The GAP is -0.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.