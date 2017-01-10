High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Prudential Financial, Inc., (NYSE: PRU), with a large market cap of 44781.59. Prudential Financial, Inc. is in the industry Life Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/13/2001. Prudential Financial, Inc.’s price right now is 105.47 (a change of 0.70% and change from open, 0.45%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.81% and for the month at 1.71%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.95%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 29.09%. The 52 week high reached -2.60% and the low went to 91.17%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.65%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.69%, and for the quarter it has been 24.79%. For the half year, Prudential Financial, Inc. has seen performance at 48.25%. For the year to date it is 0.65%, so does a target price of 109.93 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Prudential Financial, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 9.78, combined with a forward P/E of 10.09. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.56, P/S is 0.74, P/B is 0.81, P/cash is 1.81 and finally P/Free cash flow is 2.51.

With a current trading price of 105.47, the company has a dividend yield of 2.67%, representing a payout ratio of 25.80%. The EPS is at 10.71, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 15.03% after being 320.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 14.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.29%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.90%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 24.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.60%, and return of investment of 8.00%. Long term debt is 0.33, with total debt totaling 0.4. However Prudential Financial, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 10.40%. A healthy profit margin of 7.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 66.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 427.55, with the number of shares float at 426.77.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2570.35, with the volume today at 226411. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -2.60% and the low, 27.84%. The GAP is 0.25%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.