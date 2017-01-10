High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Prudential plc, (NYSE: PUK), with a large market cap of 49920.72. Prudential plc is in the industry Life Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/29/2000. Prudential plc’s price right now is 38.6 (a change of -0.67% and change from open, 0.23%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.93% and for the month at 0.96%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.46%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.09%. The 52 week high reached -7.88% and the low went to 33.68%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.34%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -7.03%, and for the quarter it has been 7.71%. For the half year, Prudential plc has seen performance at 21.60%. For the year to date it is -2.34%, so does a target price of 47 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Prudential plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.91, combined with a forward P/E of 10.81. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.43, P/S is 0.78, P/B is 2.74, P/cash is 4.71 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 38.6, the company has a dividend yield of 1.72%, representing a payout ratio of 37.00%. The EPS is at 1.77, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.60% after being 16.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -40.20%.

Prudential plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 16.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.50%, and return of investment of 12.70%. Long term debt is 0.7, with total debt totaling 0.7. However Prudential plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 4.00%. A healthy profit margin of 3.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1284.63, with the number of shares float at 1281.57.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 584.8, with the volume today at 120297. The related volume is 1.18. The day high today has been -7.88% and the low, 18.70%. The GAP is -0.90%.

