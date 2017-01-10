High Market Cap Stock of the Day – PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, (NYSE: TLK), with a large market cap of 30232.7. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is in the industry Diversified Communication Services and sector Technology. The home country is Indonesia, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/14/1995. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s price right now is 29.75 (a change of -1.00% and change from open, -0.93%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.20% and for the month at 1.45%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.40%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.41%. The 52 week high reached -13.70% and the low went to 44.83%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.05%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.72%, and for the quarter it has been -5.96%. For the half year, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has seen performance at -3.45%. For the year to date it is 3.05%, so does a target price of 24.23 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 27.49, combined with a forward P/E of *TBA. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.16, P/S is 3.58, P/B is 5.09, P/cash is 13.38 and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.75.

With a current trading price of 29.75, the company has a dividend yield of 2.40%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.09, and growth for the next year is projected to reach *TBA after being 6.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -23.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 132.30%.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 23.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.80%, and return of investment of 22.20%. Long term debt is 0.33, with total debt totaling 0.39. However PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 70.50%, with the operating margin at 32.00%. A healthy profit margin of 15.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 52.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 7.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1006.08, with the number of shares float at 815.1.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 397.15, with the volume today at 29826. The related volume is 0.43. The day high today has been -8.98% and the low, 9.50%. The GAP is -0.07%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.