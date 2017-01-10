High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Public Storage, (NYSE: PSA), with a large market cap of 39198.38. Public Storage is in the industry REIT – Industrial and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/18/1980. Public Storage’s price right now is 226.76 (a change of -0.01% and change from open, 0.02%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.82% and for the month at 1.91%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.51%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.99%. The 52 week high reached -16.25% and the low went to 14.06%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.47%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.56%, and for the quarter it has been 7.94%. For the half year, Public Storage has seen performance at -10.05%. For the year to date it is 1.47%, so does a target price of 219.67 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Public Storage is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 34.77, combined with a forward P/E of 30.4. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.19, P/S is 15.56, P/B is 7.79, P/cash is 685.29 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 226.76, the company has a dividend yield of 3.53%, representing a payout ratio of 106.80%. The EPS is at 6.52, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.22% after being 15.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.80%.

Public Storage has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 22.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.40%, and return of investment of 22.70%. Long term debt is 0.09, with total debt totaling 0. However Public Storage’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 73.70%, with the operating margin at 53.40%. A healthy profit margin of 45.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 9.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 78.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 172.84, with the number of shares float at 148.05.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 892.17, with the volume today at 94053. The related volume is 0.61. The day high today has been -1.02% and the low, 14.06%. The GAP is -0.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.