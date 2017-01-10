High Market Cap Stock of the Day – QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is QUALCOMM Incorporated, (NASDAQ: QCOM), with a large market cap of 96987.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated is in the industry Communication Equipment and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/16/1991. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s price right now is 65.76 (a change of 0.17% and change from open, -0.29%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.52% and for the month at 1.61%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.72%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.72%. The 52 week high reached -7.46% and the low went to 61.25%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.69%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.94%, and for the quarter it has been -2.97%. For the half year, QUALCOMM Incorporated has seen performance at 23.29%. For the year to date it is 0.69%, so does a target price of 73.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether QUALCOMM Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.24, combined with a forward P/E of 13.22. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.64, P/S is 4.12, P/B is 3.05, P/cash is 5.2 and finally P/Free cash flow is 25.05.

With a current trading price of 65.76, the company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, representing a payout ratio of 52.50%. The EPS is at 3.81, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 5.08% after being 18.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 7.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 58.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 13.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 9.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.20%, and return of investment of 11.90%. Long term debt is 0.31, with total debt totaling 0.37. However QUALCOMM Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.1 and a quick ratio of 2.9.

The gross margin is 60.50%, with the operating margin at 26.80%. A healthy profit margin of 24.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.17%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1477.34, with the number of shares float at 1472.43.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 8858.41, with the volume today at 963576. The related volume is 0.64. The day high today has been -7.46% and the low, 3.10%. The GAP is 0.46%.

