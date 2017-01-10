High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, (NYSE: DGX), with a large market cap of 12907.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is in the industry Medical Laboratories & Research and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/26/1996. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s price right now is 91.97 (a change of -0.50% and change from open, -0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.12% and for the month at 1.20%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.26%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.05%. The 52 week high reached -1.23% and the low went to 57.29%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.07%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.70%, and for the quarter it has been 9.61%. For the half year, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has seen performance at 12.69%. For the year to date it is 1.07%, so does a target price of 86.67 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.57, combined with a forward P/E of 16.94. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.42, P/S is 1.72, P/B is 2.75, P/cash is 31.79 and finally P/Free cash flow is 38.76.

With a current trading price of 91.97, the company has a dividend yield of 1.95%, representing a payout ratio of 33.10%. The EPS is at 4.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.98% after being 28.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 4.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.09%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -42.30%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.70%, and return of investment of 12.30%. Long term debt is 0.82, with total debt totaling 0.82. However Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 38.70%, with the operating margin at 16.50%. A healthy profit margin of 9.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 139.65, with the number of shares float at 137.82.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1132.5, with the volume today at 120596. The related volume is 0.61. The day high today has been -1.23% and the low, 16.81%. The GAP is -0.03%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.