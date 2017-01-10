High Market Cap Stock of the Day – QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is QVC Group, (NASDAQ: QVCA), with a large market cap of 12910.65. QVC Group is in the industry Catalog & Mail Order Houses and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/10/2006. QVC Group’s price right now is 19.57 (a change of 0.72% and change from open, 1.03%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.03% and for the month at 2.57%. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.90%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -14.23%. The 52 week high reached -28.18% and the low went to 9.45%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.75%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.03%, and for the quarter it has been 0.00%. For the half year, QVC Group has seen performance at -25.98%. For the year to date it is -2.75%, so does a target price of 30 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether QVC Group is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.74, combined with a forward P/E of 17.03. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.29, P/S is 1.25, P/B is 1.85, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 13.85.

With a current trading price of 19.57, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.04, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 17.27% after being 22.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -1.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -61.40%.

QVC Group has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 14.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.50%, and return of investment of 7.40%. Long term debt is 1.3, with total debt totaling 1.3. However QVC Group’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 35.00%, with the operating margin at 8.10%. A healthy profit margin of 3.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 664.47, with the number of shares float at 511.35.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3097.03, with the volume today at 333213. The related volume is 0.64. The day high today has been -12.36% and the low, 9.45%. The GAP is -0.31%.

