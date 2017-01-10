High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Raymond James Financial, Inc., (NYSE: RJF), with a large market cap of 10306.58. Raymond James Financial, Inc. is in the industry Investment Brokerage – Regional and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/30/1987. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price right now is 73.79 (a change of 0.20% and change from open, -0.28%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.25% and for the month at 1.93%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.14%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 28.58%. The 52 week high reached -1.25% and the low went to 88.04%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 6.32%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.31%, and for the quarter it has been 25.31%. For the half year, Raymond James Financial, Inc. has seen performance at 47.66%. For the year to date it is 6.32%, so does a target price of 73.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Raymond James Financial, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.15, combined with a forward P/E of 15.04. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.58, P/S is 1.87, P/B is 2.12, P/cash is 6.25 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 73.79, the company has a dividend yield of 1.19%, representing a payout ratio of 21.50%. The EPS is at 3.66, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.21% after being 6.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.75%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 34.70%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.80%, and return of investment of 6.80%. Long term debt is 0.47, with total debt totaling 0.51. However Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 96.80%, with the operating margin at 14.10%. A healthy profit margin of 9.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 10.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 69.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 139.94, with the number of shares float at 125.79.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 755.81, with the volume today at 55670. The related volume is 0.42. The day high today has been -1.25% and the low, 26.20%. The GAP is 0.48%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.