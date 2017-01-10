High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Raytheon Company, (NYSE: RTN), with a large market cap of 43498.21. Raytheon Company is in the industry Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/31/1981. Raytheon Company’s price right now is 147.44 (a change of -0.51% and change from open, -0.51%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.40% and for the month at 1.53%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.69%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.67%. The 52 week high reached -2.87% and the low went to 30.22%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.36%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.04%, and for the quarter it has been 8.90%. For the half year, Raytheon Company has seen performance at 7.59%. For the year to date it is 4.36%, so does a target price of 161.59 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Raytheon Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.9, combined with a forward P/E of 19.92. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.39, P/S is 1.8, P/B is 4.18, P/cash is 15.51 and finally P/Free cash flow is 38.56.

With a current trading price of 147.44, the company has a dividend yield of 1.98%, representing a payout ratio of 38.20%. The EPS is at 7.45, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -0.27% after being -3.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 7.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.31%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.40%.

Raytheon Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 21.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.70%, and return of investment of 14.70%. Long term debt is 0.51, with total debt totaling 0.51. However Raytheon Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.7 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 25.10%, with the operating margin at 13.30%. A healthy profit margin of 9.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 76.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 293.53, with the number of shares float at 292.53.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1916.32, with the volume today at 152307. The related volume is 0.46. The day high today has been -2.87% and the low, 11.52%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.