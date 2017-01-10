High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Realty Income Corporation, (NYSE: O), with a large market cap of 15381.63. Realty Income Corporation is in the industry REIT – Retail and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/18/1994. Realty Income Corporation’s price right now is 59.52 (a change of 0.20% and change from open, 0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.18% and for the month at 2.03%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.94%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.68%. The 52 week high reached -16.30% and the low went to 21.47%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.34%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 7.51%, and for the quarter it has been -2.32%. For the half year, Realty Income Corporation has seen performance at -14.11%. For the year to date it is 3.34%, so does a target price of 61.07 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Realty Income Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 53.9, combined with a forward P/E of 47.9. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 10.78, P/S is 14.26, P/B is 2.41, P/cash is 516.16 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 59.52, the company has a dividend yield of 4.09%, representing a payout ratio of 213.40%. The EPS is at 1.1, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.81% after being 5.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 4.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.00%.

Realty Income Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 25.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 4.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.30%, and return of investment of 2.50%. Long term debt is 0.83, with total debt totaling 0.83. However Realty Income Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 94.60%, with the operating margin at 26.90%. A healthy profit margin of 25.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 258.95, with the number of shares float at 257.33.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1831.67, with the volume today at 304108. The related volume is 0.95. The day high today has been -1.87% and the low, 13.72%. The GAP is -0.02%.

