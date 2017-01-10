High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Red Hat, Inc., (NYSE: RHT), with a large market cap of 12929.87. Red Hat, Inc. is in the industry Application Software and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/11/1999. Red Hat, Inc.’s price right now is 71.31 (a change of -1.15% and change from open, -1.31%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.28% and for the month at 2.17%. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.73%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.41%. The 52 week high reached -13.80% and the low went to 19.67%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.50%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -8.59%, and for the quarter it has been -7.28%. For the half year, Red Hat, Inc. has seen performance at -0.69%. For the year to date it is 3.50%, so does a target price of 86.3 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Red Hat, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 55.03, combined with a forward P/E of 27.87. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.37, P/S is 5.56, P/B is 10.16, P/cash is 9.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is 69.25.

With a current trading price of 71.31, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.31, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.21% after being 12.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 14.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.34%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 47.70%.

Red Hat, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 17.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 17.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.90%, and return of investment of 10.30%. Long term debt is 0.58, with total debt totaling 0.58. However Red Hat, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 85.20%, with the operating margin at 13.30%. A healthy profit margin of 10.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 179.23, with the number of shares float at 178.15.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1668.34, with the volume today at 294724. The related volume is 1.01. The day high today has been -12.11% and the low, 4.04%. The GAP is 0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.