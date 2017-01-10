High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: REGN), with a large market cap of 39770.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/2/1991. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s price right now is 362.54 (a change of 2.11% and change from open, 1.84%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.09% and for the month at 2.78%. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.64%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -6.55%. The 52 week high reached -27.30% and the low went to 11.43%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -3.28%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.92%, and for the quarter it has been -8.97%. For the half year, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has seen performance at -5.50%. For the year to date it is -3.28%, so does a target price of 446.64 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 51.72, combined with a forward P/E of 25.06. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.68, P/S is 8.41, P/B is 8.29, P/cash is 28.24 and finally P/Free cash flow is 47.46.

With a current trading price of 362.54, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 6.87, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 20.43% after being 85.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 44.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 19.28%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 25.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 55.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 13.00%, and return of investment of 16.00%. Long term debt is 0.09, with total debt totaling 0.09. However Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.6 and a quick ratio of 3.4.

The gross margin is 92.90%, with the operating margin at 25.60%. A healthy profit margin of 16.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 112.01, with the number of shares float at 77.5.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 940.85, with the volume today at 319551. The related volume is 2.01. The day high today has been -19.96% and the low, 11.43%. The GAP is 0.26%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.