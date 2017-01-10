High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Regions Financial Corporation, (NYSE: RF), with a large market cap of 17628.11. Regions Financial Corporation is in the industry Regional – Southeast Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Regions Financial Corporation’s price right now is 14.42 (a change of 0.35% and change from open, -0.35%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.35% and for the month at 2.37%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.68%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 41.12%. The 52 week high reached -2.10% and the low went to 111.28%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.07%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.62%, and for the quarter it has been 39.75%. For the half year, Regions Financial Corporation has seen performance at 69.56%. For the year to date it is 0.07%, so does a target price of 14.48 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Regions Financial Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.89, combined with a forward P/E of 14.91. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.33, P/S is 4.65, P/B is 1.08, P/cash is 4.04 and finally P/Free cash flow is 138.8.

With a current trading price of 14.42, the company has a dividend yield of 1.81%, representing a payout ratio of 29.20%. The EPS is at 0.85, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.19% after being -2.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 27.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.25%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.40%.

Regions Financial Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.90%, and return of investment of 13.70%. Long term debt is 0.21, with total debt totaling 0.21. However Regions Financial Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 81.70%. A healthy profit margin of 28.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 75.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1226.73, with the number of shares float at 1223.96.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 22353.12, with the volume today at 3944315. The related volume is 1.01. The day high today has been -2.10% and the low, 40.37%. The GAP is 0.70%.

