High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Republic Services, Inc., (NYSE: RSG), with a large market cap of 19240.91. Republic Services, Inc. is in the industry Waste Management and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1998. Republic Services, Inc.’s price right now is 56.59 (a change of 0.31% and change from open, 0.63%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.01% and for the month at 0.93%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.98%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 12.17%. The 52 week high reached -1.88% and the low went to 38.64%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.10%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.79%, and for the quarter it has been 14.64%. For the half year, Republic Services, Inc. has seen performance at 8.53%. For the year to date it is -1.10%, so does a target price of 56.22 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Republic Services, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 32.8, combined with a forward P/E of 23.99. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.25, P/S is 2.07, P/B is 2.53, P/cash is 349.83 and finally P/Free cash flow is 55.24.

With a current trading price of 56.59, the company has a dividend yield of 2.27%, representing a payout ratio of 70.70%. The EPS is at 1.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.15% after being 39.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.10%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -59.50%.

Republic Services, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.90%, and return of investment of 7.30%. Long term debt is 1.01, with total debt totaling 1.01. However Republic Services, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.7 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 38.70%, with the operating margin at 14.00%. A healthy profit margin of 6.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 341.03, with the number of shares float at 339.21.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1306.34, with the volume today at 129748. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -1.88% and the low, 12.14%. The GAP is -0.32%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.