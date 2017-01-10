High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Reynolds American Inc., (NYSE: RAI), with a large market cap of 79186.75. Reynolds American Inc. is in the industry Cigarettes and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/1/1999. Reynolds American Inc.’s price right now is 55.73 (a change of 0.04% and change from open, -0.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.41% and for the month at 0.94%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.93%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.34%. The 52 week high reached -1.31% and the low went to 29.54%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.59%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.40%, and for the quarter it has been 20.45%. For the half year, Reynolds American Inc. has seen performance at 6.56%. For the year to date it is -0.59%, so does a target price of 54.91 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Reynolds American Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.49, combined with a forward P/E of 21.88. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.3, P/S is 6.4, P/B is 3.69, P/cash is 40.42 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 55.73, the company has a dividend yield of 3.30%, representing a payout ratio of 43.10%. The EPS is at 3.85, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.89% after being 90.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.17%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.30%.

Reynolds American Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 26.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.40%, and return of investment of 10.70%. Long term debt is 0.59, with total debt totaling 0.61. However Reynolds American Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 59.80%, with the operating margin at 79.00%. A healthy profit margin of 44.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 42.21%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 47.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1421.41, with the number of shares float at 821.87.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 8043.81, with the volume today at 582531. The related volume is 0.42. The day high today has been -1.31% and the low, 7.27%. The GAP is 0.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.