High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Rockwell Collins, Inc., (NYSE: COL), with a large market cap of 11941.5. Rockwell Collins, Inc. is in the industry Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/15/2001. Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s price right now is 91.8 (a change of 0.02% and change from open, -0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.31% and for the month at 1.17%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.54%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.56%. The 52 week high reached -4.92% and the low went to 22.15%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.06%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.62%, and for the quarter it has been 11.38%. For the half year, Rockwell Collins, Inc. has seen performance at 8.88%. For the year to date it is -1.06%, so does a target price of 95.8 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Rockwell Collins, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.65, combined with a forward P/E of 15.85. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.49, P/S is 2.27, P/B is 5.74, P/cash is 35.12 and finally P/Free cash flow is 33.36.

With a current trading price of 91.8, the company has a dividend yield of 1.44%, representing a payout ratio of 23.60%. The EPS is at 5.51, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.53% after being 6.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 6.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.69%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14.40%.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 36.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.60%, and return of investment of 18.40%. Long term debt is 0.67, with total debt totaling 1.02. However Rockwell Collins, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 30.90%, with the operating margin at 18.60%. A healthy profit margin of 13.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 130.11, with the number of shares float at 129.87.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1433.66, with the volume today at 61650. The related volume is 0.25. The day high today has been -4.92% and the low, 13.63%. The GAP is 0.24%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.