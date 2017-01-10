High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Roper Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: ROP), with a large market cap of 18636.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. is in the industry Diversified Machinery and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/13/1992. Roper Technologies, Inc.’s price right now is 186.05 (a change of -0.14% and change from open, 0.30%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.24% and for the month at 1.19%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.83%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.77%. The 52 week high reached -1.66% and the low went to 20.26%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.96%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.72%, and for the quarter it has been 3.77%. For the half year, Roper Technologies, Inc. has seen performance at 9.59%. For the year to date it is 1.96%, so does a target price of 199.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Roper Technologies, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 27.81, combined with a forward P/E of 25.67. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.5, P/S is 5.01, P/B is 3.31, P/cash is 21.12 and finally P/Free cash flow is 22.98.

With a current trading price of 186.05, the company has a dividend yield of 0.75%, representing a payout ratio of 17.70%. The EPS is at 6.7, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.81% after being 7.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.13%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.20%.

Roper Technologies, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.70%, and return of investment of 8.40%. Long term debt is 0.54, with total debt totaling 0.54. However Roper Technologies, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.3 and a quick ratio of 2.

The gross margin is 61.40%, with the operating margin at 28.00%. A healthy profit margin of 18.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 99.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 100.03, with the number of shares float at 99.58.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 649.32, with the volume today at 81793. The related volume is 0.72. The day high today has been -1.66% and the low, 11.28%. The GAP is -0.43%.

