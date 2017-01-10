High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ross Stores, Inc., (NASDAQ: ROST), with a large market cap of 25945.03. Ross Stores, Inc. is in the industry Apparel Stores and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/9/1986. Ross Stores, Inc.’s price right now is 65.84 (a change of 0.60% and change from open, 0.81%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.59% and for the month at 1.53%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.11%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.55%. The 52 week high reached -5.50% and the low went to 31.78%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.23%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.12%, and for the quarter it has been 2.02%. For the half year, Ross Stores, Inc. has seen performance at 13.20%. For the year to date it is -0.23%, so does a target price of 70.17 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ross Stores, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.06, combined with a forward P/E of 20.94. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.07, P/S is 2.06, P/B is 9.65, P/cash is 29.5 and finally P/Free cash flow is 23.96.

With a current trading price of 65.84, the company has a dividend yield of 0.83%, representing a payout ratio of 19.10%. The EPS is at 2.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.05% after being 13.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 16.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 16.60%.

Ross Stores, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 42.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 21.10%, and return of investment of 36.00%. Long term debt is 0.15, with total debt totaling 0.15. However Ross Stores, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 28.40%, with the operating margin at 13.80%. A healthy profit margin of 8.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 396.41, with the number of shares float at 384.79.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2857.49, with the volume today at 243524. The related volume is 0.5. The day high today has been -5.50% and the low, 8.15%. The GAP is -0.21%.

