High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Royal Bank of Canada, (NYSE: RY), with a large market cap of 104675.7. Royal Bank of Canada is in the industry Money Center Banks and sector Financial. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/16/1995. Royal Bank of Canada’s price right now is 70.31 (a change of 0.53% and change from open, 0.30%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.15% and for the month at 0.96%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.33%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 14.39%. The 52 week high reached -0.48% and the low went to 65.30%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.29%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.78%, and for the quarter it has been 14.63%. For the half year, Royal Bank of Canada has seen performance at 19.80%. For the year to date it is 3.29%, so does a target price of 66.89 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Royal Bank of Canada is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.65, combined with a forward P/E of 12.17. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.07, P/S is 5.66, P/B is 2.13, P/cash is 0.4 and finally P/Free cash flow is 6.72.

With a current trading price of 70.31, the company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, representing a payout ratio of 47.60%. The EPS is at 5.13, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.78% after being 0.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 4.44%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -5.00%.

Royal Bank of Canada has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.90%, and return of investment of 16.40%. Long term debt is 0.15, with total debt totaling 0.15. However Royal Bank of Canada’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 61.30%. A healthy profit margin of 41.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 52.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1496.65, with the number of shares float at 1496.65.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 878, with the volume today at 121032. The related volume is 0.79. The day high today has been -0.48% and the low, 15.41%. The GAP is 0.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.