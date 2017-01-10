High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., (NYSE: RCL), with a large market cap of 18287.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is in the industry Resorts & Casinos and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/28/1993. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s price right now is 86.41 (a change of 2.20% and change from open, 1.93%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.62% and for the month at 1.92%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.15%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.64%. The 52 week high reached -7.61% and the low went to 37.63%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.06%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.27%, and for the quarter it has been 15.40%. For the half year, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has seen performance at 23.07%. For the year to date it is 3.06%, so does a target price of 92.05 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.9, combined with a forward P/E of 12.44. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.88, P/S is 2.15, P/B is 2.07, P/cash is 102.51 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 86.41, the company has a dividend yield of 2.27%, representing a payout ratio of 28.20%. The EPS is at 5.67, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.05% after being -11.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 16.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 210.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.70%, and return of investment of 5.30%. Long term debt is 0.96, with total debt totaling 1.11. However Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.2 and a quick ratio of 0.2.

The gross margin is 40.30%, with the operating margin at 16.80%. A healthy profit margin of 14.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 12.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 77.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 216.29, with the number of shares float at 170.57.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1916.89, with the volume today at 321925. The related volume is 0.96. The day high today has been 0.08% and the low, 28.69%. The GAP is 0.26%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.