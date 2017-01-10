High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ryanair Holdings plc, (NASDAQ: RYAAY), with a large market cap of 20891.62. Ryanair Holdings plc is in the industry Regional Airlines and sector Services. The home country is Ireland, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/2/1997. Ryanair Holdings plc’s price right now is 84.29 (a change of 1.21% and change from open, -0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.98% and for the month at 1.79%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.24%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.43%. The 52 week high reached -6.00% and the low went to 27.54%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.02%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.33%, and for the quarter it has been 20.77%. For the half year, Ryanair Holdings plc has seen performance at 18.78%. For the year to date it is 0.02%, so does a target price of 83.95 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ryanair Holdings plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.14, combined with a forward P/E of 13.55. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.63, P/S is 2.97, P/B is 4.22, P/cash is 5.06 and finally P/Free cash flow is 51.64.

With a current trading price of 84.29, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 5.5, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.40% after being 80.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 35.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 24.20%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -17.20%.

Ryanair Holdings plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 32.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.80%, and return of investment of 17.00%. Long term debt is 0.74, with total debt totaling 0.82. However Ryanair Holdings plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.9.

The gross margin is 44.30%, with the operating margin at 23.40%. A healthy profit margin of 19.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 9.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 41.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 250.86, with the number of shares float at 238.42.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 349.72, with the volume today at 59811. The related volume is 1.01. The day high today has been -1.51% and the low, 14.60%. The GAP is 1.69%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.