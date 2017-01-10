High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Sanofi, (NYSE: SNY), with a large market cap of 107627.72. Sanofi is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Major and sector Healthcare. The home country is France, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/2002. Sanofi’s price right now is 41.42 (a change of 1.12% and change from open, -0.34%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.13% and for the month at 1.16%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.36%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.67%. The 52 week high reached -3.11% and the low went to 14.70%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.29%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.09%, and for the quarter it has been 6.31%. For the half year, Sanofi has seen performance at -1.11%. For the year to date it is 1.29%, so does a target price of 50.67 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Sanofi is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.95, combined with a forward P/E of 13.91. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.8, P/S is 2.96, P/B is 1.84, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 41.42, the company has a dividend yield of 4.05%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.71, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -3.60% after being 4.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -4.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.90%.

Sanofi has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of 6.50%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Sanofi’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 69.10%, with the operating margin at 17.80%. A healthy profit margin of 14.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 16.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 10.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2627.63, with the number of shares float at 2307.76.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2341.31, with the volume today at 578429. The related volume is 1.42. The day high today has been -2.36% and the low, 11.19%. The GAP is 1.46%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.