High Market Cap Stock of the Day – SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is SAP SE, (NYSE: SAP), with a large market cap of 107593.91. SAP SE is in the industry Application Software and sector Technology. The home country is Germany, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 9/18/1995. SAP SE’s price right now is 89.03 (a change of -0.37% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.14% and for the month at 0.86%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.62%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.92%. The 52 week high reached -4.02% and the low went to 24.71%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.39%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.45%, and for the quarter it has been -0.23%. For the half year, SAP SE has seen performance at 14.53%. For the year to date it is 3.39%, so does a target price of 92.41 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether SAP SE is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 29.75, combined with a forward P/E of 19.79. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.58, P/S is 4.68, P/B is 4.25, P/cash is 22 and finally P/Free cash flow is 32.24.

With a current trading price of 89.03, the company has a dividend yield of 1.47%, representing a payout ratio of 39.70%. The EPS is at 3, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.48% after being -6.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.32%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.70%.

SAP SE has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.10%, and return of investment of 10.80%. Long term debt is 0.31, with total debt totaling 0.36. However SAP SE’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 70.90%, with the operating margin at 22.50%. A healthy profit margin of 15.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 25.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 3.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1204.05, with the number of shares float at 965.27.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 836.47, with the volume today at 135030. The related volume is 0.93. The day high today has been -0.50% and the low, 10.01%. The GAP is -0.37%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.