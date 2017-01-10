High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Sasol Limited, (NYSE: SSL), with a large market cap of 19131.84. Sasol Limited is in the industry Major Integrated Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is South Africa, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/26/1982. Sasol Limited’s price right now is 29.48 (a change of 1.41% and change from open, -0.07%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.44% and for the month at 1.49%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.36%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.91%. The 52 week high reached -9.35% and the low went to 45.28%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.68%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.90%, and for the quarter it has been 3.09%. For the half year, Sasol Limited has seen performance at 9.55%. For the year to date it is 1.68%, so does a target price of 33 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Sasol Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.23, combined with a forward P/E of 7.67. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 9.59, P/S is 1.5, P/B is 1.16, P/cash is 5.2 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 29.48, the company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, representing a payout ratio of 102.90%. The EPS is at 1.6, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 55.77% after being -55.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -8.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 1.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -63.70%.

Sasol Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -15.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.80%, and return of investment of 5.20%. Long term debt is 0.39, with total debt totaling 0.41. However Sasol Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.6 and a quick ratio of 2.

The gross margin is 58.80%, with the operating margin at 13.70%. A healthy profit margin of 7.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 4.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 658.13, with the number of shares float at 634.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 415.53, with the volume today at 102743. The related volume is 1.42. The day high today has been -1.44% and the low, 18.35%. The GAP is 1.48%.

