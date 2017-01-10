High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Schlumberger Limited, (NYSE: SLB), with a large market cap of 119391.84. Schlumberger Limited is in the industry Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/31/1981. Schlumberger Limited’s price right now is 84.86 (a change of -1.06% and change from open, -0.97%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.47% and for the month at 1.38%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.97%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.01%. The 52 week high reached -2.46% and the low went to 46.13%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.17%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.68%, and for the quarter it has been 6.11%. For the half year, Schlumberger Limited has seen performance at 11.29%. For the year to date it is 2.17%, so does a target price of 94.94 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Schlumberger Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 44.65. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 4.18, P/B is 2.83, P/cash is 11.1 and finally P/Free cash flow is 65.82.

With a current trading price of 84.86, the company has a dividend yield of 2.33%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -1.84, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 66.03% after being -62.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -13.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.92%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -83.80%.

Schlumberger Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -16.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -6.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of -3.30%, and return of investment of 3.90%. Long term debt is 0.42, with total debt totaling 0.5. However Schlumberger Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 15.20%, with the operating margin at -8.40%. A healthy profit margin of -8.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.06%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1392, with the number of shares float at 1388.43.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5365.89, with the volume today at 489907. The related volume is 0.52. The day high today has been -2.46% and the low, 10.98%. The GAP is -0.09%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.