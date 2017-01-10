High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Sempra Energy, (NYSE: SRE), with a large market cap of 25384.13. Sempra Energy is in the industry Diversified Utilities and sector Utilities. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/29/1998. Sempra Energy’s price right now is 100.97 (a change of -0.40% and change from open, -0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.95% and for the month at 1.71%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.66%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -2.88%. The 52 week high reached -10.67% and the low went to 18.30%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.74%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.63%, and for the quarter it has been -0.51%. For the half year, Sempra Energy has seen performance at -10.02%. For the year to date it is 0.74%, so does a target price of 114.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Sempra Energy is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.71, combined with a forward P/E of 19.84. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.88, P/S is 2.54, P/B is 2.06, P/cash is 49 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 100.97, the company has a dividend yield of 2.98%, representing a payout ratio of 57.90%. The EPS is at 5.42, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.02% after being 16.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 150.90%.

Sempra Energy has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.10%, and return of investment of 5.70%. Long term debt is 1.1, with total debt totaling 1.4. However Sempra Energy’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.4 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 96.70%, with the operating margin at 16.50%. A healthy profit margin of 13.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 5.33%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 250.39, with the number of shares float at 249.35.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1288.8, with the volume today at 98634. The related volume is 0.44. The day high today has been -5.49% and the low, 9.45%. The GAP is -0.34%.

