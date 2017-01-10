High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Shire plc, (NASDAQ: SHPG), with a large market cap of 54006.36. Shire plc is in the industry Drug Manufacturers – Major and sector Healthcare. The home country is Ireland, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/25/1998. Shire plc’s price right now is 176.04 (a change of -1.26% and change from open, -0.62%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.49% and for the month at 1.53%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.67%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -4.23%. The 52 week high reached -15.86% and the low went to 19.86%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.64%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 8.18%, and for the quarter it has been -8.34%. For the half year, Shire plc has seen performance at -4.24%. For the year to date it is 4.64%, so does a target price of 242.08 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Shire plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 67.1, combined with a forward P/E of 11.69. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.68, P/S is 5.8, P/B is 1.8, P/cash is 74.12 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 176.04, the company has a dividend yield of 0.45%, representing a payout ratio of 42.60%. The EPS is at 2.66, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 17.79% after being -59.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 16.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.33%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -150.90%.

Shire plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 108.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 13.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 0.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.30%, and return of investment of 12.00%. Long term debt is 0.7, with total debt totaling 0.8. However Shire plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 67.60%, with the operating margin at 6.30%. A healthy profit margin of 1.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 23.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 302.93, with the number of shares float at 181.49.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1316.85, with the volume today at 222365. The related volume is 1. The day high today has been -8.62% and the low, 8.97%. The GAP is -0.64%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.